The Pope has once again warned of a new looming world war, reported The New York.

“The tempest of the COVID-19 pandemic has imposed various limitations on our daily lives and our pastoral activities,” the pope said. “Now it seems that the worst is over, and thanks be to God, we can meet again.

“But unfortunately, Europe and the entire world are convulsed by a war of particular gravity, in terms of the violation of international law the risks of nuclear escalation, and the grave economic and social consequences,” Pope Francis continued. “It is a ‘piecemeal’ third world war, to which you bear witness in the places where you carry out your mission.”

The Pope originally warned of a third world war in June during a speech in which he said he believes it’s already begun.

“A few years ago, it occurred to me to say that we are experiencing a third world war fought piecemeal,” the pope told La Civilta Cattolica in June. “Today, for me, World War III has been declared.”

The announcement comes weeks after he called on Catholic churches globally to send their funds to […]