For the last 21 years, Americans have been told stories, lies, and the occasional truth about what happened on September 11, 2001. One does not have to be a conspiracy theorist to recognize distinct inconsistencies in the official narratives.

Libertarian Nevada state assembly candidate Mindy Robinson took to Gab to lay out some of the questions that remain unanswered over two decades later:

Here’s your reminder on 9/11 to Never Forget:

The missing 3 trillion dollars the government “lost” the day before. The Israelis they caught with a van full of explosives that were on a rooftop filming BEFORE the first plane hit and had access to the buildings all month thanks to Mossad shell companies. Why building 7 fell down demolition style despite never being hit and two buildings away from the towers. Why the only footage from the Pentagon looks like a missile hit it. Why firemen heard large explosions going off at the base of building 1. How one of the terrorist’s passports was “found” in near perfect condition on the ground. Or how all the big honchos including the head of security for the entire WTC didn’t go to work that day.



I know I’m not supposed “to be saying this as a candidate” but you know what? I really do hope the media tries to slam me as a ”conspiracy theorist” for this one…at least it would force all these unanswered questions back into people’s minds. If our government has no problem creating illegal viruses, pushing toxic vaccines, denying us life saving medicine, and covering up mass shootings they always seem to have a hand in like Las Vegas…then they have no problem killing 3,000 of us for oil, war profits, and hiding the 3 trillion dollars they stole.

Don’t get caught unprepared as things go south. Order a case of five life-saving antibiotics prescribed directly to you by board certified physicians. Use promo code “RUCKER10” for $10 off. Having an emergency supply of antibiotics is crucial before the crap hits the fan.

As I noted earlier today, it behooves us to continue to ask questions. Now more than ever, Americans are waking up to the reality that many if not most of the “official narratives” we’re being sold on a plethora of issues are false. They’re lying to us. They’ve been lying to us. Why would we believe they weren’t lying to us about 9/11?