Current Time/DurationLoaded: 0%Stream Type LIVESeek to live, currently behind liveLIVERemaining Time -1xPlayback RateChapters Chapters Descriptions descriptions off, selected Captions captions settings, opens captions settings dialog captions off, selected Audio TrackPicture-in-PictureFullscreenThis is a modal window.No compatible source was found for this media.Beginning of dialog window. Escape will cancel and close the window.TextColorWhiteTransparencyOpaqueBackgroundColorBlackTransparencyOpaqueWindowColorBlackTransparencyTransparentFont Size100%Text Edge StyleNoneFont FamilyProportional Sans-SerifReset restore all settings to the default valuesDoneClose Modal DialogEnd of dialog window.Loaded: 0% Ukraine’s Top General Warns Of “Limited” Nuclear War Ukraine’s Top General Warns Of “Limited” Nuclear War Watch More | Ukraine’s Top General […]

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Gen. Valery Zaluzhny stated “There is a direct threat of the use, under certain circumstances, of tactical nuclear weapons by the Russian armed forces.” He wrote this in an op-ed published by state run outlet Ukrinform , with the alarming words being picked up by The Washington Post and others. Video Player is loading.

Ukraine’s top military chief has warned that Russia could unleash nukes if its army is against the ropes in Ukraine. The comments were issued Wednesday amid an ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive in the south and east which both Kiev and Washington say has so far had “success”.

Read the whole story at www.infowars.com

We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants

Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.

Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.

We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.

Thank you, and God Bless!

JD Rucker