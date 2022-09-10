When it comes to the issue of soaring crime rates, do you think the Democrats or the Republicans should be trusted to handle the problem? Well, given the fact that liberals were just a few years ago calling for police departments all over the country to be defunded, which has led to all sorts of problems — like less police patrols and massive spikes in violence — I would say Democrats are probably not the right folks for the job. And there are a lot of Americans who agree.

Like a black man who recently called into C-Span to answer that very question, who should be trusted to help on the issue of crime and law and order, Democrats or Republicans? The caller stated that he lived in a Democrat run city and made it rather clear Democrats can’t be trusted to provide any kind of real solution to the problem.

Especially, in my opinion, since their policies created the problem in the first place.

According to TheBlaze , “Last month, during an open forum on the ‘Washington Journal,’ a black man who lived New York for decades called into the show to tell ‘the truth’ about Democrat-run cities.’”

“I believe […]