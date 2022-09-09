There are two things I absolutely despise as it pertains to article comments. The first is censorship. We allow people to post pretty much whatever they want as long as it’s relevant. We don’t censor so-called “hate speech” and we definitely do not censor dissenting views. The second thing I despise is spam/malware. Comment sections are breeding grounds for spammers and hackers to post their evil links.

The problem we have is that the various commenting systems out there such as Disqus do not have a good balance. They stop spam, but they also stop legitimate comments based on their company’s leftist values. Oftentimes they censor comments because they link to “unacceptable” sites like InfoWars, Natural News, or The Gateway Pundit. Therefore, I cannot use those commenting systems even if it would make things exponentially easier.

The challenge with allowing all comments to flow through with zero moderation is that we get hundreds of comments daily that look like this:

The solution: First comment moderation. If someone posts a legitimate comment, then I assume they’re not a spammer and I allow all of their subsequent comments. It’s the only way to prevent spam without using the various comment systems or spam blockers that will actually block legitimate comments.

Don’t get caught unprepared as things go south. Order a case of five life-saving antibiotics prescribed directly to you by board certified physicians. Use promo code “RUCKER10” for $10 off. Having an emergency supply of antibiotics is crucial before the crap hits the fan.

Some take offense to having their first comments moderated. They love to call me names for “censoring” them even though this system is the ONLY way to properly prevent censorship while also stopping spam and malware. Nobody likes their comments to be “moderated” because they think they have to say something acceptable to the moderator. To be transparent, I rarely read the actual comments. I can spot spam pretty darn quickly. If it’s not being posted by a bot, I let the comments through. Thankfully, that means ALL of that commentor’s future posts will make it through without moderation.

There will be those who still object and they’ll leave idiotic comments about how my efforts to prevent censorship while eliminating spam are somehow inferior to other sites that are okay with losing “unacceptable” but otherwise legitimate comments as long as they don’t have to moderate them manually themselves. As soon as one of these objectors volunteers to sift through hundreds of spam and malware comments per day, I’ll hire them as an unpaid volunteer to do the wonderful work of deleting spam comments incessantly. Until then, I’m sticking with this system as the ONLY one on conservative media that prevents spam while never censoring human posts.