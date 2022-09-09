Deep fried water bugs on a plate (Takoradee / Edited) This analysis and commentary article originally appeared at HerculeanStrength.com

It seems every day we’re being bombarded with more and more “thinkpieces” about how we should – and will – be eating lots of insects in the future, instead of traditional sources of protein – which would alarm bodybuilding aficionados more than any other group!

Bugs are already making a splash as they have begun to make their way into processed foods, sweets – and chatter of bug-based supplements becoming the future.

In Canada, for instance, the Canadian government is funding the construction of the world’s largest cricket farm, for human consumption.

But the unpleasant truth, beyond the fact that eating insects is hardly appetizing for most people in the West, is that insects are also loaded with potentially harmful parasites, according to scientists. Insects: loaded with parasites

The study in question , “ A parasitological evaluation of edible insects and their role in the transmission of parasitic diseases to humans and animals, ” reveals some very nasty potential problems with bug consumption: The experimental material comprised samples of live insects (imagines) from 300 household farms and pet stores, including 75 mealworm […]