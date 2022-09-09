Every institution of the JoeBama administration is filled with climate change ideologues. Never is that more abundantly clear than a U.S. Treasury Secretary who celebrates the future of the U.S. economy becoming “ dependent on the wind and the Sun “. { Direct Rumble Link }

[ Transcript ] – “Our plan – powered by the Inflation Reduction Act – represents the largest investment in fighting climate change in our country’s history. It will put us well on our way toward a future where we depend on the wind, sun, and other clean sources for our energy. We will rid ourselves from our current dependence on fossil fuels.” ( link )

To understand the scale of the ideological effort, review this earlier statement in her prepared remarks, “ In markets where we could not help lower prices by expanding supply, we have aimed to mitigate the pain directly, through cost relief. ” The admission here is that ideologically the Biden administration cannot expand energy supplies to lower energy prices without compromising their climate change mission.

