The Department of Justice, which has become an arm of the Biden administration’s efforts to prevent Donald Trump for running for presidential re-election in 2024, has impaneled a criminal grand jury to investigate the Save America PAC.
The development has spurred reports that more FBI raids against Donald Trump can now be expected.
“Biden DOJ/FBI planning more raids of Mar-a-Lago and other Trump properties: sources,” investigative journalist Paul Sperry reported .
“Biden DOJ/FBI has impaneled another criminal grand jury to investigate Trump’s Make America Great Committee, parent of the Save America PAC which has been raising small donations in response to the FBI’s raid and latest ‘witch hunt’ targeting Trump,” Sperry also reported on Gettr.
The New York Times reported on the grand jury developments, while framing Donald Trump’s arguments that the 2020 election was ‘rigged’ as if they were a federal crime.“A federal grand jury in Washington is examining the formation of — and spending by — a fund-raising operation created by Donald J. Trump after his loss in the 2020 election as he was soliciting millions of dollars by baselessly asserting that the results had been marred by widespread voting fraud,” the Times reported .This poll gives you free […]
Read the whole story at beckernews.com
