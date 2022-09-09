President Joe Biden’s climate czar, John Kerry , flew to England on Friday to pay respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II, but turned heads when he chose to use the opportunity to speak on climate change.
In a television interview, the United States’ first special presidential envoy for climate said that he hoped that the United Kingdom’s new monarch, King Charles III, will help him fight back against climate change. Although British monarchs are supposed to remain neutral on political issues, the former secretary of state argued that it isn’t partisan at all. “It’s not political. There’s no ideology in it. It’s not a Republican-Democrat/Tory-Labour issue. It’s a universal issue defined by science,” Kerry said, who was due to meet Charles in Scotland to discuss climate financing, but the meeting was canceled after the death of the Queen. Kerry , speaking to the BBC , likened it to Queen Elizabeth’s supportive role during World War II, and reiterated his point that climate change is not a political matter.
“This is life or death,” he said. “I mean everybody is talking about this in the world, it’s an existential issue.”
“It doesn’t have a Tory or Labour or any other party in […]
