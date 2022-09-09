As working-class voters shift away from the Democratic Party, the left’s agenda becomes increasingly entangled with the interests of elites, from environmentalism to student loan bailouts to marriage to policing.
As midterm spending intensifies, Republicans should prepare to talk about Democrats’ green agenda as another front in the elite culture war on America’s middle class. Amid the GOP’s struggle to bridge pre-Trump establishment politics with post-Trump populism, Democrats’ class warfare makes that task much easier.
Establishment Republicans who cut ads and cash checks are inclined to talk about dollars and cents, assuming it’s enough to motivate voters in a bad economy. They see this approach as one that is mutually exclusive with the culture war, allowing them to avoid the issues that make cocktail parties uncomfortable while also amassing power in Washington and keeping special interests happy. It’s a win-win!
Trump-aligned populists, on the other hand, saw vindication in Glenn Youngkin’s blue-state gubernatorial victory last year. One lesson of that election, as we’ve written here for years, is to understand the culture war as “the big tent” — a narrative that when properly framed is more moral and more politically expedient than avoiding the matter altogether.
