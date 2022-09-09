Washington, DC, council member Brianne Nadeau on Thursday blamed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) for the migrant crisis in the sanctuary city, contending that they “turned us into a border town.”
“So it’s been said, but it’s worth reiterating, that the governors of Texas and Arizona have created this crisis,” Nadeau said on Thursday as the governors have sent migrant buses to Mayor Muriel Bowser’s (D) D.C.
“And the federal government has not stepped up to assist the District of Columbia,” she continued, as President Biden’s Pentagon has rejected requests to activate the National Guard to assist the nation’s capital.
“So we, along with our regional partners, will do what we’ve always done. We’ll rise to the occasion. We’ve learned from border towns like El Paso and Brownsville. And in many ways, the governors of Texas and Arizona have turned us into a border town,” Nadeau lamented. “We don’t know how long this will take to resolve.
“We don’t know how long they will continue busing, and so the right thing to do here is to be prepared to ensure we can greet every bus, we can get people off on the right foot, we can get […]
Read the whole story at www.breitbart.com
