BOMBSHELL — Steve Bannon broke news that at least 35 Raids were conducted yesterday against Trump allies across the country. Hear the full conversation by subscribing to The Charlie Kirk Show: https://t.co/aYolqpE7Fm pic.twitter.com/Z7X49riaEL — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 9, 2022

On Friday afternoon Steve Bannon told Charlie Kirk that 35 Trump allies had their homes raided by the FBI on Thursday. Bannon: “The jack-booted Gestapo has to show up at their door and make a big display of this.” Steve Bannon joined Charlie Kirk on Real America’s Voice on Thursday. Steve Bannon: You saw from the demonic speech that Biden gave in Philadelphia that this is a dying regime. That was a primal scream. And here what they’re trying to do, no matter who it is whether Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago. There were 35 FBI raids last night. Right. And there’s another grand jury coming together on January 6th, the Washington Post reported it. THIRTY-FIVE Senior Members of MAGA! of Republicans, supporters of Donald Trump that the FBI rolled in on. When they didn’t need to do it. Right? All these people have lawyers. The jack-booted Gestapo has to show up at their door and make a big display of this. TRENDING: Most Dishonest Sec of State In America REFUSES To Investigate Explosive 13-Minute Video of Michigan Ballot Trafficking NEW — Steve Bannon just broke that at least 35 Trump Allies had their homes raided yesterday by the […]

