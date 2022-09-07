Editor’s Note: The article below was the basis for today’s episode of End Medical Tyranny. It’s available on Substack but we’re also trying to build up our Apple Podcast channel… at least until they define us. If you would, please follow those or at least follow our primary channel at Rumble, Brighteon, Bitchute, or Apple Podcasts.
Newly leaked video footage reveals that the government of Israel knew full well that Pfizer’s messenger RNA (mRNA) Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” was killing people, but lied about it to save face and keep the injection crusade going for as long as possible.
The corporate-controlled media all but completely ignored the story, save for GB News in the United Kingdom, which covered the story on “Neil Oliver Live” – you can watch the segment below.
“We have obtained a recording of a video call which seems to suggest that some side effects caused by that vaccine are not rare, mild, or short-term but serious and long-lasting,” Oliver stated during the segment while introducing Yaffa Shir-Raz, a journalist and health reporter, and Prof. Retsef Levy, an expert in health systems from MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology).
The goal of the Israeli Ministry of Health (MoH), these latter two revealed, was to concoct a way to avoid reporting the truth while also avoiding being sued for lying about what it knew. (Related: Last fall, Israeli officials tried to force residents to take at least four covid injections: two primary shots and two “boosters.”)
“We’ll have to think medical-legal – how to present our findings to avoid lawsuits,” a research team commissioned by the Israeli MoH said. “Why? Because of quite a few side effects we said, ‘Okay, it exists and reports exist, but still get vaccinated.’”
Shir-Raz tweeted an entire thread about the subject, the first part of which – video included – is available below:
🇮🇱In a leaked video, a research team commissioned by the Israeli MoH warns: "We’ll have to think medical-legal – how to present our findings to avoid lawsuits. Why? Because of quite a few side effects we said: 'OK, it exists and reports exist, BUT STILL GET VACCINATED'". pic.twitter.com/IgXavuYaSH
— Yaffa Shir-Raz (@YaffaRaz) September 1, 2022
Steve Kirsch says anyone not calling for “heads to roll” is complicit in the fraud
Steve Kirsch reported on the story as well, indicating that there “is no way to put a positive spin on this,” no matter how many tricks the Israeli government tries to pull.
“Anyone in power who is not calling for an investigation and heads to roll is just as corrupt as the people who engaged in the original cover-up of the safety report,” he added.
“This story is the ‘smoking gun’ we’ve been waiting for: an official government agency was caught on tape as having received a damaging report from scientists and then deliberately lied to the public about it.”
Kirsch’s article is a good one and contains a bullet-point summary that is worth a read.
In a nutshell: Israel’s top health authority knew that the Pfizer injection it was forcing on its people was harming people – and is still harming people. And yet, at the same time, it not only covered it all up but actively tried to scheme up ways to keep it a secret for as long as possible.
“They also established causality: the side effects were caused by the vaccine,” reports Exposé News about what the Israeli MoH effectively did. “This is something no one else had been able to establish before.”
“The Israeli authorities deliberately covered up the safety issues and hid it from the world issuing a false report essentially saying ‘there is nothing new to see here folks, move along.’”
The fact that the corporate-controlled media is completely silent on this bombshell only serves as further indictment that a lot of powerful entities are in on the scam, which is why they are trying to keep it a secret.
The latest news about the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) plandemic and “vaccine” hoax can be found at Genocide.news.
Sources for this article include:
