Sponsored Ad

Missouri State Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that in a state attorneys general lawsuit against the Biden administration for colluding with Big Tech to censor Americans’ speech, the Court has ordered the Department of Justice to produce records from key White House and Health & Human Services officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House Press Secretary, and others.

More than 50 Biden officials in 12 federal government agencies have been exposed for colluding with Big Tech to censor their political opponents in a major lawsuit filed by state attorneys general.

The state attorneys general in Missouri and Louisiana amended a blockbuster lawsuit filed in May that reveals the extent the Biden White House, Department of State, FBI, and major social media companies colluded to infringe on citizens’ free speech rights. The right to fully participate in political debate is a fundamental pillar of America’s constitutional system of government.

The lawsuit documents show the government’s intent to infringe on Americans’ First Amendment Rights and curb their ability to discuss matters of health policy and U.S. elections through social media channels.

In the lawsuit, the state AGs are compelling the Justice Dept. to turn over communications the Biden administration had with Big […]