Sponsored Ad
Missouri State Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that in a state attorneys general lawsuit against the Biden administration for colluding with Big Tech to censor Americans’ speech, the Court has ordered the Department of Justice to produce records from key White House and Health & Human Services officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House Press Secretary, and others.
More than 50 Biden officials in 12 federal government agencies have been exposed for colluding with Big Tech to censor their political opponents in a major lawsuit filed by state attorneys general.
The state attorneys general in Missouri and Louisiana amended a blockbuster lawsuit filed in May that reveals the extent the Biden White House, Department of State, FBI, and major social media companies colluded to infringe on citizens’ free speech rights. The right to fully participate in political debate is a fundamental pillar of America’s constitutional system of government.
The lawsuit documents show the government’s intent to infringe on Americans’ First Amendment Rights and curb their ability to discuss matters of health policy and U.S. elections through social media channels.
In the lawsuit, the state AGs are compelling the Justice Dept. to turn over communications the Biden administration had with Big […]
Read the whole story at beckernews.com
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker