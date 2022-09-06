According to the press release , Gillis admitted that he had been accessing child sexual abuse materials using the internet for the past fifteen years, and that he had viewed materials depicting children as young as three years old.

In February, the FBI executed a search warrant at Gillis’s home and seized several computers belonging to Gillis containing at least 2,000 images and 150 videos depicting infants, toddlers, and other young children being sexually abused.

The retired school teacher came to the attention of the FBI during an investigation into an online network used for sharing child sexual abuse materials, when it was discovered that Gillis had accessed the network from his home.

Michael Paul Gillis, 65, of Jacksonville, Florida, was given a sentence of five years and ten months in federal prison and ordered to serve a ten-year term of supervised release, as well as to register as a sex offender and forfeit his computer media, according to a Department of Justice press release . Gillis had pleaded guilty on April 27, 2022.

