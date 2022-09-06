Architectural plans have been leaked from the Ministry of Environment & Climate Change Canada (ECCC) that indicate Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s administration intends to “weaponize the climate change agenda,” according to reporter Keean Bexte of the Counter Signal.

The report reveals detailed plans to build a new ” Climate Police ” facility in Winnipeg, Canada, complete with a “firearms armoury, interrogation rooms, biological labs, media relations offices, controlled quiet rooms, and intelligence facilities.”

Bexte also notes a job posting on Indeed.com showing that the Ministry is actively recruiting an unspecified number of ” Environmental Enforcement Officers ,” but Environment Canada has denied “creating a new enforcement function,” specifying “Our Enforcement Branch is not new,” on a September 1 Twitter post .

“If you want to see what ‘climate enforcement’ looks like, take a look at what Canada is building: A massive facility in the middle of Canada’s agricultural heartland that will house everything from an armory and interrogation rooms to biolabs and ‘controlled quiet rooms,'” Glenn Beck said on the radio program.

“And, lo and behold, the plan for this facility — and to allow ‘climate police’ to enter premises without a warrant — was hidden in a massive bill,” he added. […]