Architectural plans have been leaked from the Ministry of Environment & Climate Change Canada (ECCC) that indicate Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s administration intends to “weaponize the climate change agenda,” according to reporter Keean Bexte of the Counter Signal.
The report reveals detailed plans to build a new ” Climate Police ” facility in Winnipeg, Canada, complete with a “firearms armoury, interrogation rooms, biological labs, media relations offices, controlled quiet rooms, and intelligence facilities.”
Bexte also notes a job posting on Indeed.com showing that the Ministry is actively recruiting an unspecified number of ” Environmental Enforcement Officers ,” but Environment Canada has denied “creating a new enforcement function,” specifying “Our Enforcement Branch is not new,” on a September 1 Twitter post .
“If you want to see what ‘climate enforcement’ looks like, take a look at what Canada is building: A massive facility in the middle of Canada’s agricultural heartland that will house everything from an armory and interrogation rooms to biolabs and ‘controlled quiet rooms,'” Glenn Beck said on the radio program.
“And, lo and behold, the plan for this facility — and to allow ‘climate police’ to enter premises without a warrant — was hidden in a massive bill,” he added. […]
Read the whole story at www.glennbeck.com
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker