Census Under/OverCount/https://www.census.gov/library/stories/2022/05/2020-census-undercount-overcount-rates-by-state.html The 2020 Census admits having undercounted in six states while it overcounted in eight. Oddly enough, most of the undercounted states were red states, and most of the overcounts were in blue states. Census numbers are only surveyed once every ten years. The implications for errors of this magnitude are significant for voter representation, especially since citizens must wait another ten years to redo the count.

According to the census website , “data collected by the census determine[s] the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives (a process called apportionment) and is also used to adjust or redraw electoral districts based on where populations have increased or decreased.” By comparison, the last census performed in 2010 produced no statistically significant undercount or overcount. Neither did the one prior to that in the year 2000 .

The census breaks the nation down into four separate regions; Northeast, South, Midwest, and West. The 2020 Post-Enumeration Survey (PES) shows the following results concerning the erroneous counts. Census Errors/2020 A more detailed graph showing the statistical errors can be found in the 2020 Post-Enumeration Survey Estimation Report, pictured below. The blue segments indicate Overcounts, and undercounts are indicated […]