Pro-market elected officials and thought leaders decried progressive activists’ creeping capture of corporate America through politicized investment on “The Push for ESG: Social Credit and the New Cancel Culture,” a new RAV-Heritage Action for America special report hosted by John Solomon.

Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) investment strategies, increasingly prevalent among large asset management firms, seek to leverage passive investors’ assets to steer corporate decision-making to promote progressive social and environmental priorities. ESG has often been compared to the “social credit” system used by China’s ruling communist elite to enforce political conformity on its population.

Oklahoma Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt made headlines recently by signing a major anti-ESG bill called the Energy Discrimination Elimination Act of 2022 , which requires the state to divest holdings in financial organizations that boycott the energy industry.

“As a state, we’re not going to invest with them if they’re going to be attacking our way of life and if they’re going to be attacking our energy industry,” Stitt told host John Solomon.

“Why would an investor not want you to be focused on returns and focused on more of these social issues?” Stitt asked. “It just makes no sense to average Americans, and we’re pushing back. We’re […]