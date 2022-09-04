Hillary Clinton is out doing press for her new TV show Gutsy . This is the show on Apple +. Not to be confused with the show Hulu rejected which presupposes an alternate reality where she never married Bill Clinton . AKA, the only reason we know Hillary Clinton. The question on everyone’s mind is what exactly is the gutsiest thing Hillary has ever done?

Her daughter Chelsea deleted Kanye West songs from her Apple Music in the name of feminism . You might think the gutsiest thing Hillary did was shatter the glass ceiling, becoming the first woman to fail at running for president twice. Or get out of bed the morning after knowing she just lost to Donald Trump. Turns out, Hillary thinks the gutsiest thing she’s done was not leaving Bill after publicly humiliating her by getting blow jobs from the intern.

“It took a lot of, honestly, prayer and thoughtfulness and talking to people I totally trusted to really think through.”

You youngbloods might not know this, but in the 90s there was a guy called President Bill Clinton. He was impeached for perjury. What he perjured himself on was receiving what the kids call “fellatio” […]