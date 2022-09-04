Albert Bourla, Pfizer CEO since 2019 Photo Illustration by Hayley Warnham; Reference: John Angelillo/UPI/Alamy Does this meet the definition of racism? A prestigious fellowship sponsored by Pfizer captured attention for its stipulation that only blacks, Latinos, and ‘Native Americans’ should apply to their program. Whites and Asians need not apply — those two ethnicities are specifically barred from the program on the basis of their skin color.

The big pharmaceutical company’s Breakthrough Fellowship Program is apparently part of an effort to up ‘racial diversity’ within its offices. Pfizer plans to add 100 new fellows by 2025. Those interested in applying for a spot in the program must be a permanent US resident, a junior in college, and most importantly: not white or Asian.

A few civil rights experts joined The Washington Free Beacon to discuss the new program, arguing it very likely violates some type of civil rights law.

“This Pfizer program is so flagrantly illegal I seriously wonder how it passed internal review by its general counsel,” said attorney Adam Mortara to The Beacon. University of San Diego law professor and member of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights Gail Heriot argued that the case with Pfizer shows a blatant violation […]