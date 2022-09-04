Creative Commons There’s one thing I think most people can agree on: The government should not be using our tax dollars to carry out torturous experiments on animals, especially puppies.
Unfortunately, that’s not the case. In fact, over 50,000 dogs, cats, primates, rabbits and other regulated animals experience such experiments in federal labs each year. (For the record, this number excludes the mice and rats that are also being tested on.) And, of the ten federal agencies that are carrying out these operations, only one has a policy promoting lab animal retirement, the Department of Veteran Affairs.
That particular policy only came into play last year following advocacy by the free market animal welfare organization, The White Coat Waste Project (where I am a fellow).
Why is this especially heinous? Because the federal government typically kills off these animals once it is done torturing them. Yes, really.
The USDA killed over 3,000 adoptable kittens last year for one example. Fortunately, their kitten slaughterhouse was shut down following another campaign by White Coat Waste (WCW) and pressure from Congress, leading to the remaining cats being adopted out for the first time in the agency’s history. But it shouldn’t be that hard to get these […]
