The damage that the Biden-Harris regime have done to this nation in less than two years is impossible to quantify because it’s so tremendous. The economy, our sovereignty at the southern border, and our standing in the world have all been devastated. But one can argue that the damage done to the strongest military the world has ever knows is incalcuable.

This is why it’s no surprise the White House admitted the U.S. Marines who flanked Biden during his dark speech were props. According to Red State:

The White House and Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre don’t care much about the truth. All they care about is saying things that sound good to help them hold onto their power, even if they have no relation to reality. Holding onto power is always the goal. So when Joe Biden had a primetime spot to talk to the American people, he didn’t talk about the concerns that are affecting the American people like inflation, as Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) observed. Instead, Biden attacked millions of Americans, dividing the country against itself to deflect from his failures, because the Democrats have nothing else to run on but hatred.

Karine Jean-Pierre was part of this whole tactic, justifying Biden’s attack on MAGA Republicans by saying if they don’t agree with the majority, they are extremists. How wrong, unhinged, and concerning is it to have that as the definition of extremist?

When Jean-Pierre was asked about Biden’s speech that we paid for him to give, supported by our military members behind him at Independence Hall, she dared to claim that the speech wasn’t political, despite his attack on the voters of his political opponent and despite him pleading with people to “vote, vote, vote.” “Standing up for democracy is not political,” she claimed in a completely bizarre interpretation of “political” not to mention “standing up for democracy.”

Karine Jean-Pierre defends Biden's politically charged speech: "Standing up for democracy is not political. — The presence of the marines at the speech was intended to demonstrate a deep & abiding respect the President has for these service members." pic.twitter.com/Zp3LVpQrHi — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 2, 2022

Add this to the long and growing list of egregious anti-American moves the Biden-Harris regime has made in less than half the time they’re supposed to be running the country.