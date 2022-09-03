The Protect Children’s Innocence Act has no chance of hitting Joe Biden’s desk until Republicans are able to take back majorities on Capitol Hill. It should be a top priority if they win big in November; this bill needs to be on Biden’s desk by February.

In case you needed further evidence, bill author Marjorie Taylor Greene posted an image that speaks for itself.

We must pass my Protect Children’s Innocence Act. Children should not have body parts cut off before they are even old enough to vote.

Look into the eyes of this doctor. It’s the same look we see from so many of them. They are absolutely insane, or even worse, demonically possessed. Or both.

