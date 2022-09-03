CNN Altered Lighting (Credit: CNN/NewsBusters) We now wait to see if any of the fact-checking and social media authorities call out CNN for altering news footage.
Here in the aftermath of Joe Biden’s bold, forceful, authoritative, badgering, hectoring, screeching, off-the-rails unPresidential speech on Thursday evening, there are a number of ways to see how poorly received this was. On content alone, this was quite the disturbing delivery , as we watched our president devolve into a hysteric, carping and complaining about Republicans and leveling accusatory hyperbole like we have not seen from the White House prior.
Another indicator that this thing jumped the trestle and plunged into a PR ravine is that the man once hailed by the media as The Great Uniter now needs this performance to be cleaned up by the media immediately following his display. As expected, the news net gabbing heads were all enthralled by this. Amusingly Aaron Rupar says Biden was “ Challenging people to listen to their better angels, ” after he clearly did not listen to this un-Cherubic rant. Then, most pathetic of all, Bidden staffer Rob Flaherty dared to suggest Biden’s speech was on par with one from George Washington.
It was so […]
