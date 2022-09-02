FLASH SALE: Get a 3-Month-Supply of long-term storage food for $647, VERY limited-time offer.

During a televised, prime-time speech Thursday night, Joe Biden declared war on “MAGA Republicans.” He didn’t use the word “war,” but his rhetoric was the most divisive we have ever heard from a U.S. President. He didn’t go after his political opponents as his predecessors often did. Instead, he went after the people who support his biggest political opponent and by doing so declared a de facto civil war.

That’s not hyperbole. Responses from both the left and right have been as one would expect from such a speech. The left, hungry for some semblance of a rallying cry or perceived victory after over a year-and-a-half of massive political failures, viewed this speech as the rallying cry to go after America First patriots. The right, which received the full force of direct insults from our supposed Commander-in-Chief, has been reloaded with righteous indignation. We were attacked and we’re preparing for the attacks to get worse now.

This could be the beginning of the end for the United States of America. That is not hyperbole, either. The globalist elites clearly instructed the White House to unleash dispensable Joe Biden, putting words on a teleprompter that could spark the implosion they desperately want. His handlers were instructed to juice him up, make him sound angry, and give him enough stimulants to keep his energy high throughout.

Their purpose is to begin the controlled demolition of this nation. They are trying to either spark violence from the political right or, more likely, to set the stage for near-future false flag attacks that will be blamed on “MAGA Republicans.” This is the most dangerous example of a Hegelian Dialectic that we’ve ever witnessed in this nation.

We have two choices: Watch it all unfold or launch a revolution. It really comes down to whether there will be a civil war or a revolutionary war, and yes, they are very different. The powers-that-be want civil war. That would pit brother versus brother, left versus right. A revolutionary war would pit the people against a tyrannical government. We want to see the latter but we much prepare for the former.

On today’s episode of The JD Rucker Show, I dove into this topic and defined the difference between the two possible futures for America. Before I get into that in more detail, let’s go through some responses on Twitter by rightly upset America First patriots:

Really doesn’t matter if you can or can’t see it, but this is how every communist dictator in history has talked. Verbatim. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) September 2, 2022

"We are the UNITED States of America." Says the most DIVISIVE leader in American history. — Kari Lake (@KariLake) September 2, 2022

Joe Biden’s Satanic speech tonight is the biggest backfire I’ve ever seen.#PedoHitler — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) September 2, 2022

Biden effectively issued a declaration of WAR against HALF THE COUNTRY tonight. His inflammatory rhetoric was deliberate. He hopes to INCREASE division ahead of elections. It's disgusting, it's manipulative…AND it's dangerous. — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) September 2, 2022

Joe Biden controls the House, the Senate and the White House (Big tech, the legacy media, the NGOs, the universities and Hollywood) but blames MAGA Republicans for his problems. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) September 2, 2022

This speech tonight is grounds for impeachment. — Jenna Ellis 🍊🦅 (@JennaEllisEsq) September 2, 2022

Joe Biden called half the country cancer tonight. Treated them like sewer rats. Less than people – "Traitors." Why? Because they don't support his political party. Joe did this by yelling like a madman in front of a blood-red militant background. Joe Biden is a fascist. — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 2, 2022

Never before has a President shown such hatred for his fellow Americans. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) September 2, 2022

Can we get a copy of Biden’s speech in the original German? — Lavern Spicer 🇺🇸 (@lavern_spicer) September 2, 2022

We are in the American version of the late Brezhnev era. “Led” by a doddering, paranoid, angry fool with aspirations to be a dictator and a sprawling unaccountable bureaucracy all too willing to prop him up. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) September 2, 2022

This is the most divisive, evil speech I've ever heard from a POTUS. Does Biden think Republicans will suddenly becomes leftists… because Biden calls them racist, bigots & terrorists? Do you have any idea what it feels like to be falsely accused? This is a wild miscalculation. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) September 2, 2022

Tonight, Joe Biden vilified millions of Americans in a divisive & angry speech that was detached from the reality of his political failures. He isn’t actually interested in restoring the soul of the nation, he’s only interested pitting his fellow Americans against one another. pic.twitter.com/6YfYAKiph9 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 2, 2022

This is like watching Hitler speak. — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) September 2, 2022

CNN edited the red to hot pink, but I guarantee there will be pieces tomorrow about how conservatives photoshopped the pink to look red. https://t.co/NybXKpSn3v — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) September 2, 2022

Civil War or Revolution?

As I’ve said on multiple shows recently, civil war is exactly what the globalist elites want. They need America to be weakened or destroyed in order to realize their goals of fully ushering in The Great Reset across the globe, and they don’t care whether we’re around to be a part in it or not. They just want us out of the way.

Civil war is the easiest way to achieve this. As I’ve said in the recent past, we must avoid civil war at all costs but we cannot dismiss it as a possibility. As smart people of the past have said, “Hope for the best but prepare for the worst.”

In the ideal scenario for the globalist elites, some America First patriots commit acts of domestic terrorism in response to the Mar-a-Lago raid, a future arrest of Donald Trump, or even this divisive speech by Joe Biden. We must not take the bait. Unfortunately, the powers-that-be have rigged the game and will likely initiate a false flag attack to blame on “MAGA Republicans.”

This is why Biden’s speech was so important to them. They NEEDED this speech to set the stage for whatever is next. Now, they have the seeds planted to suspend disbelief. A good chunk of Americans are sheep being led to the slaughter, so they’ll buy the narrative that “MAGA Republicans” are to be blamed. They’ll suspend disbelief and move forward against us. This is why we need to act quickly.

It’s time for a revolution. We have to start acting like our own government is out to get us because they are. It would be impossible for us to win an actual kinetic war against the massive forces arrayed against us which is why our only recourse outside of prayer is to get as actively involved in the information war as possible. We need to spread the word and convince people, left or right, that now is the time to do what most consider to be impossible: Stand against our own powerful government.

It can only be done by the masses. Small pockets of resistance will not lead to a proper revolution. People often get scared by the very word “revolution,” just as they did when a tiny minority of patriots wanted to fight back against the British ahead of the American Revolution. But at this point we have no other choice. They’re going to keep coming after us. They’re going to make things worse and worse until we push back and say enough.

Thankfully, this revolution does not need to be kinetic. We fight through civil disobedience, lawsuits, protests, and ringing the alarm bells as loudly as possible. Everyone must be made to understand that the Biden-Harris regime is not on the side of the American people. Those we reach do not have to be MAGA-hat-wearing Trump supporters, though they’ll obviously be the easiest to convince. Everyone must be talked to and an effort must be made to convince them that the federal government is out to control every American citizen. Those who are compliant with or even giddy about being told what to do by federal tyrants will not be safe. They’ll just be fed to the lions last.

This message is not an easy one to deliver, but we must try. The alternative is to head for the hills, and while that might not be a terrible idea I cannot willingly abandon the masses without trying to preserve the foundation of this nation. It may be futile, but we owe it to those who sacrificed before us to try to keep this nation from imploding.

If the globalists get their way, we’re all doomed. They’ve backed us into a corner. We can either lay down and hope someone does something, or we can do something about it ourselves.