Pro-abortion protester at the Supreme Court rally last June On Friday, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced that it would begin offering pregnant veterans and VA beneficiaries access to abortion counseling and, in some situations, abortion services as soon as next week.

“VA will be able to provide access to abortion services when the life or health of the pregnant Veteran would be endangered if the pregnancy were carried to term, or when the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest,” VA Secretary Denis McDonough said in an email obtained by The Gateway Pundit to colleagues Friday.

In states where abortion is illegal, this is the first time VA doctors will be able to perform abortions on federal territory, according to Military Times.

“VA employees, when working within the scope of their federal employment, may provide authorized services regardless of state restrictions,” McDonough said.

“Under a proposed rule submitted to the Federal Register Thursday night, VA health care providers could also coordinate abortions with private sector medical offices in locations where the procedures are allowed, and provide counseling on options to all […]