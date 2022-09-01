We are now entering the phase of our modern horror dystopia where you as a human being are prevented from setting your household thermostat to a comfortable temperature.

You know, because your green state can’t produce enough energy and you must be forced to suffer.

In Colorado, the smart thermostat company Xcel locked out THOUSANDS of customers, refusing to let them set their thermostat below the terrarium-like 78 degrees during a heatwave.

From the local ABC news : During the dog days of summer, it’s important to keep your home cool. But when thousands of Xcel customers in Colorado tried adjusting their thermostats Tuesday, they learned they had no control over the temperatures in their own homes.

Temperatures climbed into the 90s Tuesday, which is why Tony Talarico tried to crank up the air conditioning in his partner’s Arvada home.

“I mean, it was 90 out, and it was right during the peak period,” Talarico said. “It was hot.”That’s when he saw a message on the thermostat stating the temperature was locked due to an “energy emergency.””Normally, when we see a message like that, we’re able to override it,” Talarico said. “In this case, we weren’t. So, our thermostat was locked in at 78 […]