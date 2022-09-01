Sponsored Ad

As part of a lawsuit seeking to uncover the Biden administration’s sweeping collusion with Big Tech firms to rig U.S. elections for the Democratic Party and to ensure that Americans can’t have open and honest discussion of their personal health decisions, it has come out that the CDC contacted Facebook to target discussion of ‘Covid misinformation’ that in some cases turned out to be entirely substantiated.

“Over 50 officials in President Joe Biden’s administration across a dozen agencies have been involved with efforts to pressure Big Tech companies to crack down on alleged misinformation, according to documents released on Aug. 31,” the Epoch Times reported .

“Senior officials in the U.S. government, including White House lawyer Dana Remus, deputy assistant to the president Rob Flaherty, and onetime White House senior COVID-19 adviser Andy Slavitt, have been in touch with one or more major social media companies to try to get the companies to tighten rules on allegedly false and misleading information on COVID-19, and take action against users who violate the rules, the documents show,” the report added.

The following email uncovered in the lawsuit was highlighted by Vince Coglianese, who is a WMAL host and Daily Caller editor: A […]