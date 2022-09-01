FLASH SALE: Get a 3-Month-Supply of long-term storage food for $647, VERY limited-time offer.

The contradictions that come out of the mouth of Anthony Fauci are so commonplace, it’s no longer a shock when he does it. His latest attempt to stay relevant ahead of his retirement (and hopefully his investigation, charges, arrest, trial, and conviction) is to warn of a bad flu season ahead.

The problem with that is since Covid-19 hit the scene, the flu had allegedly been erased. There were so few flu cases in 2020 and 2021 that they were statistically insignificant. Many skeptics, including me, believe the flu never disappeared but was simply replaced by Covid diagnoses.

Nevertheless, his need to stay in the public eye to fuel his narcissism compelled him to warn about the flu season and to command people to get their influenza vaccines. Watch:

Fauci was trending on Twitter over this video, which is absolutely ridiculous. Whether retired or (hopefully) jailed for his crimes, at least we have a future to look forward to when this guys isn’t constantly in the news.

