Fox News host Sean Hannity has defended FBI agents in the past, saying there is corruption but most of the rank-and-file agents and operators are good people. It sounded like a Mike Pence-like take then and it has not stood the test of time.
Without mentioning him by name, host Dan Bongino lambasted anyone at the network who still believe there are just “a few bad apples” at the FBI.
“Then you say, well, it’s just a few bad apples,” he told Brian Kilmeade on Fox & Friends. “Is it? Let’s just go through the list of names of people who’ve been involved in either alleged corruption or documented corruption at the FBI. We got Jim Comey, Andy McCabe, Bill Priestap. Yep, I had to write this down so I didn’t forget them all. Jim Baker. Lisa Page. Peter Strzok. … Timothy Thibault.
“Granted, everybody’s innocent until proven guilty. I accept that. But it’s not one bad apple. It’s a rotten orchard. … The DOJ’s saying we don’t need a special master to review this, just trust us. We review it ourselves with the FBI. Right, you know what? I’m going to take a hard pass on that because we trusted you in the past and you told us there was a peepee tape, Russian collusion and a DNC hack, and you’ve backed up absolutely none of that. So I’m going to give them a big zero on the credibility scale.”
