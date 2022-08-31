AP Photo/Evan Vucci It looks like Joe Biden is working up to his speech on Thursday in which he’s going to attack MAGA Republicans again, with some lies in the days ahead. Biden is doing all he can to demonize Republicans — not just the politicians but all the tens of millions of supporters of President Donald Trump as well.

But Biden went over the slide with a boatload of lies while he was in Pennsylvania today to stump for candidates. What was funny was that while Biden was there, John Fetterman couldn’t bother to be there for him . Likely because Biden has such low approval that candidates don’t want to be seen with him so visibly.

But here’s what Biden said at the event about Jan. 6 — he appears to be completely confused or lying his head off about the facts: Biden describes January 6th: “Imagine…if you turned on the television in Washington D.C., and saw a mob of a thousand people storming down the hallways of the Parliament, breaking down the doors, trying to overturn an outcome of election, and killing several police officers.” pic.twitter.com/VSSdQW1sLp — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 30, 2022 I think he’s pretending to quote […]