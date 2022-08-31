FLASH SALE: Get a 3-Month-Supply of long-term storage food for $647, VERY limited-time offer.
AP Photo/Evan Vucci It looks like Joe Biden is working up to his speech on Thursday in which he’s going to attack MAGA Republicans again, with some lies in the days ahead. Biden is doing all he can to demonize Republicans — not just the politicians but all the tens of millions of supporters of President Donald Trump as well.
But Biden went over the slide with a boatload of lies while he was in Pennsylvania today to stump for candidates. What was funny was that while Biden was there, John Fetterman couldn’t bother to be there for him . Likely because Biden has such low approval that candidates don’t want to be seen with him so visibly.
But here’s what Biden said at the event about Jan. 6 — he appears to be completely confused or lying his head off about the facts: Biden describes January 6th: “Imagine…if you turned on the television in Washington D.C., and saw a mob of a thousand people storming down the hallways of the Parliament, breaking down the doors, trying to overturn an outcome of election, and killing several police officers.” pic.twitter.com/VSSdQW1sLp — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 30, 2022 I think he’s pretending to quote […]
Read the whole story at redstate.com
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We just launched a GiveSendGo page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker