NanoStockk/iStock/Getty Images Plus The nonpartisan group Californians for Good Governance reported Monday night that the California Senate voted for an Orwellian bill that would allow the state medical board to designate doctors who don’t spout the party line on COVID as “unprofessional.” This would presumably lead to these docs losing their licenses for sharing their opinions. The bill now moves on to the House and then, after it’s been rubber-stamped by members, to Governor Gavin Newsom’s desk. BREAKING: #AB2098 , which would punish doctors for Covid misinformation, just passed the Senate without any discussion or debate. It will head to the Assembly for concurrence on the amendments and then to the Governor. pic.twitter.com/WdPXVND2yI — Californians for Good Governance (@ca4governance) August 30, 2022 The bill, AB 2098, was introduced by Democrat Assemblyman Evan Low in February and reads like a textbook on censorship: Data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that unvaccinated individuals are at a risk of dying from COVID-19 that is 11 times greater than those who are fully vaccinated. This is a highly questionable statistic, as there are many studies that come to different conclusions.

