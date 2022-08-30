FLASH SALE: Get a 3-Month-Supply of long-term storage food for $647, VERY limited-time offer.
American public schools are leftist indoctrination camps. America First patriots have always known this, but it’s often challenging to get direct evidence from the horse’s mouth. This is where Project Veritas comes in. They’ve delivered the proof, at least with one radical leftist assistant principal.
Jeremy Boland didn’t just describe what most of us already know about how educators and school administrator indoctrinate children. He even explained how he won’t hire Catholics because they’re more likely to be conservatives.
Boland: You’re teaching them [children] how to think. That’s it. It doesn’t matter what they think about. If they think about it in a logical progressive way, that becomes their habit.
Veritas Journalist: So, you kind of like, gear them to think in a more liberal way?
Boland: Mm-hmm. Believe it or not, the open minded, more progressive teachers are actually more savvy about delivering a Democratic message without really ever having to mention politics.
According to their website:
- Jeremy Boland, Assistant Principal of Cos Cob Elementary School: “Believe it or not, the open-minded, more progressive teachers are actually more savvy about delivering a Democratic message without really ever having to mention politics.”
- Boland: “So, it’s subtle. They [teachers I hire] will never say, ‘Oh, this is [a] liberal or a Democratic way of doing this.’ They’ll just make that the norm — and this is how we handle things, it’s subtle…That’s how you get away with it.”
- Boland: “The conservative [teacher], who is stuck in her ways. I’ll never be able to fire her, and I’ll never be able to change her. So, I make an impact with the next teacher I hire.”
- Boland: “Protestants in this area [of Connecticut] are probably the most liberal. But if they’re Catholic — conservative…You don’t hire them.”
- Boland: “If someone is raised hardcore Catholic, it’s like, they’re brainwashed — you can never change their mindset.”
- Boland: “For one position, I think we had 30 applicants. So out of all those applicants, I don’t think I interviewed anybody over the [age] of 30…the older you get, the more set in your ways — the more conservative you get.”
- Connecticut Law, Section 46A-60B1, specifically bars discriminatory employment practices. A violation occurs if anyone refuses to hire or employ people “because of the individual’s race, color, religious creed, age, sex, gender identity or expression.”
Fighting leftist indoctrination is a responsibility for all patriots. It’s not just parents. Those who homeschool or have their kids in private school are not exempt. The children these radical are indoctrinating today are our neighbors of tomorrow. They will be voters. They may even become leaders. We cannot allow this to continue, which means we must fight back.
Elect good school members. Talk to your children about their classwork. Question the teachers. Do this alone or do it in groups. Fighting the good fight isn’t easy, but it’s necessary.
