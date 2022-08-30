FLASH SALE: Get a 3-Month-Supply of long-term storage food for $647, VERY limited-time offer.
It has been acknowledged by the CDC, FDA, and WHO that Covid-19 “vaccines” cause blood clots in many who take them. They claim they are “rare” but that’s only because the vast majority of doctors are too afraid to blame the jabs for the clots they’re seeing in drastically increasing frequency.
ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit recently admitted that he had blood clots in his legs that eventually reached his lungs, causing a possible life-threatening condition. He addressed it early and was able to have proper treatment, but he only acknowledged the April event in recent days.
According to AL.com:
What started out as a calf pain – he thought it was a pull – turned in to pain in the right side of his chest when he would lay in bed. That was followed by shortness of breath. At that point, per the report, he called a cardiologist.
Don’t get caught unprepared as things go south. Order a case of five life-saving antibiotics prescribed directly to you by board certified physicians. Use promo code “RUCKER10” for $10 off. Having an emergency supply of antibiotics is crucial before the crap hits the fan.
“Your heart arteries are crystal clear, look great,” Herbstreit recalled the doctor telling him. “But, you’re not going to believe this: You have clots in your lungs.”
Herbstreit followed up with a scan of his calf, which revealed additional clots.
“Somehow they got into my bloodstream, went through my heart and into my lungs,” Herbstreit says. “Once it got into the lungs, it’s like a dead end. They’re in your lungs, but they go through your heart. That’s where people die. … And so I was just like, ‘Damn.’ “
As one would expect, none of the articles covering the story mentioned a possible correlation to Herbstreit’s vaccination status. Just like the doctors who won’t properly diagnose it, corporate media journalists are too scared to even mention “vaccines” and “blood clots” in the same story.
What’s worse than the claim of rarity for adverse reactions is the new narrative coming out of corporate media that blood clots are common in young and otherwise healthy individuals. We will start seeing more stories talking about this in the future as blood clots “inexplicably” rise. We have entered the stage of suspending disbelief in the efficacy and safety of the jabs. Corporate media will do everything in their power to sustain the lies for as long as possible.
This is why it’s so important for enlightened readers to help spread the word. The gaslighting and propaganda of Pandemic Panic Theater continues to ramp up, portending another round of vaccine-pushing. Will it be new unsafe and untested boosters? Perhaps they’re going to try to make Monkeypox or Polio happen. Is something new around the corner? Whatever it is, they’re doing everything they can to convince people they need to get as many jabs as possible.
Yes, We Need Your Help
I hate being “that guy” who asks people to donate because I think our conservative news network is so crucial, but here I am…
When I left my cushy corporate job in 2017, I did so knowing that my family would have to make sacrifices. But I couldn’t continue to watch the nation slip into oblivion and was inspired by President Trump’s willingness to fight the good fight even at his own personal expense. What I didn’t realize then is that conservative media would be so heavily attacked, canceled, and defunded that the sacrifices would be extreme.
Many in this nation are struggling right now even though we weren’t struggling just a few years ago. I’m not alone. But I wake up every morning and operate the sites we’ve been able to build because there’s really no other choice. I refuse to be beholden to Big Tech like so many other conservative news outlets, which is why you won’t see Google ads here. With that said, it’s often challenging to pay the bills and it’s even harder to expand so we can get the America First message out to a wider audience.
The economic downturn has forced me to make a plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our new GiveSendGo. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
We currently operate:
- NOQ Report
- Conservative Playlist
- Uncanceled News
- Based Underground
- Truth Based Media
- Five other conservative news sites
I would even be willing to entertain investments and partnerships at this stage. I’ve turned them down in the past because editorial purity is extremely important. I’ll turn them down again if anyone wants us to start supporting RINOs or avoid “taboo” topics like voter fraud, vaccines, or transgender supremacy. But I’d talk to fellow America First patriots who want to help any (or all) of our 10 news sites. Hit me up at jdrucker (at) substack (dot) com if you’re interested.
For those who have the means and just want to help keep the mission of spreading a conservative, Christian message to the nation, please consider a generous donation.