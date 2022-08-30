FLASH SALE: Get a 3-Month-Supply of long-term storage food for $647, VERY limited-time offer.
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Casper, Wyoming, on May 28, 2022. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) A hearing is set to be held on Sept. 1 to address former President Donald Trump’s request for a special master to review materials that were seized from his Florida Mar-a-Lago home by federal agents.
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, set a hearing for Thursday at a courthouse in West Palm Beach, according to court documents filed on Saturday .
Cannon signaled a “ preliminary intent ” to grant the request for a special master—a third-party attorney appointed by a court, typically a retired judge—to oversee the materials that were taken.
Trump and his lawyers have argued that a special master is necessary to ensure the Department of Justice returns any of his private documents seized during the search of Mar-a-Lago, and identifies any of the documents that might be protected by executive privilege. They also cited other cases in which one has been approved, including after agents seized materials from former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen.
According to the court documents filed on Saturday, Cannon has also given federal officials until the end of the month, specifically on or before Aug. 30, to […]
