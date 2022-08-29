Details about Mr. Thibault’s criminal activities over the last five years are likely to emerge in the coming weeks. For example, Mr. Thibault obstructed justice in the Hillary Clinton case. And he reportedly played a critical role in Cross Fire Hurricane, operating behind the scenes. Thibault was the one who ensured the Hunter Biden […]

Well guess what? The head of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, Tim Thibault , was removed forcibly from his office by other FBI agents last Friday. That news just broke today. It comes in tandem with other news that some of the documents taken from President Trump’s residence were covered by Attorney/Client privilege. The FBI violated Mr. Trump’s Constitutional Rights. Or, to be specific, FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Washington Field Office, Tim Thibault, violated Mr. Trump’s rights.

Donald Trump is having a very good week, notwithstanding the flood of negative stories from the Deep State media. It started with the Judge releasing the sealed search warrant and the affidavit that provided the predicate for the search. Now, it is true most of the substance was blacked out, but the documents revealed that this operation was done at the behest of the Washington Field Office.

