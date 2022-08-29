FLASH SALE: Get a 3-Month-Supply of long-term storage food for $647, VERY limited-time offer.

IMPORTANT: The failing intelligence deep state regime is desperately trying to save itself by provoking an armed uprising that can be blamed on conservatives and Trump supporters. They need this revolt to bury the damning facts that are now emerging about the FBI’s election interference (Hunter Biden’s laptop), covid vaccines killing people (the dead bodies are becoming too numerous to ignore) and the shocking truth about the engineered collapse of food, energy and supply chains worldwide. (People will starve and freeze this winter, all across western nations.)

The people are waking up like never before, which means the deep state must try to invoke more violence than ever before. This is why the narrative is being promulgated that claims conservatives are “semi-fascists,” even though the real fascism comes from the radical Left that rigged the election, destroyed America’s economy with covid lockdowns and shattered the First Amendment by ordering Big Tech to censor all dissenting views.

Now, the deep state wants to bait Americans into an armed, violent uprising. They’re got the tools to achieve it, too, since deep state jerk-offs are, in fact, master baiters. The coming indictment of President Trump is part of the provocation scheme designed to whip up the American people into an emotional state of revolt. And if that’s not enough, my sources tell me Democrats are making a highly organized attempt to rig the 2022 midterms and maintain control over both the House of the Senate, after which gun confiscation laws will be passed and signed into law to further provoke American conservatives into an attempted uprising.

It is critical that We the People do not fall for the provocations. Violence is what the regime wants to provoke, which means violence is exactly what we must reject. This is a time for all real Americans to “go Gandhi” against the corrupt establishment and demand the dismantling and banishing of this authoritarian, Marxist system of selective prosecutions and government-sponsored terrorism that has been weaponized against American conservatives.

CLAIM: IRS agents plan to arrest and prosecute Americans for failure to pay new “assault weapons” taxes

Over the weekend, I was told from a reliable, embedded source that the Democrats, if they hold the House and Senate, plan to pass new “assault weapons” legislation that would require nationwide registration and tax payments for each rifle (or pistol capable of holding more than 10 rounds) that a person owns. If this passes, anyone obeying the new law would effectively violate their own Fifth Amendment rights by testifying against themselves via registration of their firearms. Failure to register or pay new firearm taxes would result in one of the new 87,000 IRS agents visiting your home and arresting you at gunpoint for “tax evasion.” (This explains the need for 87,000 new IRS agents and why they need to be trained in the use of “deadly force” against the American people.)

This effort is not designed to actually confiscate all the guns, I’m told, but rather to anger the American people so much that they revolt against the government, thereby creating the chaos that the regime needs to declare an active insurrection and invoke a form of martial law that would see US troops operating on the streets of America.

Essentially, the Biden regime is trying to “J6” half the country and throw as many conservatives, Christians and pro-2A people as possible into gulags and death camps (formerly known as “quarantine camps” under covid, of course). The regime is merely one crisis away from pulling this off.

Remember that Democrats project all their own evil intentions onto their political opponents. When Democrats claim that conservatives are “a threat to democracy,” it’s because Democrats are trashing democracy. (They rigged the 2020 election with ballot stuffing mules, after all.) When they claim conservatives are violent, it’s because radical Leftists are violent. (Antifa, anyone?) When they claim conservatives don’t value children, it’s because Democrats themselves want to mutilate and murder children via transgender surgeries and abortions.

Every accusation the Democrats hurl at conservatives is actually a description of their own dark intentions.

The coming October false flag – can it be stopped?

In addition to the warnings described above — which would take place after the midterm elections — there’s a new warning emerging about an October surprise false flag attack that’s being engineered to portray conservatives and gun owners as violent terrorists. The media narrative is already being put into place on this, as you may have noticed, and the FBI is running a Whitmer-style false flag plot to recruit disenfranchised conservatives and make them the patsies in a large-scale bombing or shooting of some kind that will be tailor made for CNN and the media to push the final “conservatives are terrorists” narrative.

Nobody is better at plotting and carrying out large-scale acts of terrorism in America than the FBI itself, which of course masterminded the 1993 Twin Towers bombing, the Oklahoma City bombing, the Waco affair (with the help of the ATF) and the 9/11 attack in NYC. The FBI was behind each of them, running the ops, recruiting the “terrorists” and providing intelligence, hardware and technical assistance to carry out the attacks.

This new false flag attack is likely to be carried out just in time to strongly affect the early November midterm elections, and the staged terrorism event will be used as justification to arrest as many conservative podcasters (Gavin McInnes, anyone?), social media influencers and anyone to whom some level of “revolt” talk can be attributed. The First Amendment be damned, the Biden regime is going to say that any conservatives who merely expressed disagreement with the Biden regime are by definition guilty of yelling fire in a crowded theater and subject to arrest, even if they had nothing at all to do with whatever event unfolds.

That’s the mega-false flag event that’s being planned, I’m told. At the same time, there still exist white hat forces inside the FBI, DOJ, Pentagon, police forces, law enforcement, etc., who have a real shot at frustrating or even halting this effort. There’s a civil war right now inside the FBI and the Pentagon (both), and with each passing day, more and more government agents are realizing if they don’t get on the side of freedom and the rule of law, they will watch their own country go down in flames in the coming chaos. The worst deep state actors are rapidly running out of friends, and it is notable that even J6 wasn’t able to be pulled off like they had hoped. It fizzled. And the same may happen with the October surprise being planned. (Let us pray for peace and wisdom so that all those who are able to see can discern the truth about what’s happening and thereby help stop it.)

Improved election integrity in multiple states is also a positive factor

Notably, nearly two dozen US states have passed laws improving election integrity since the stolen 2020 election, and this may be a decisive factor in preventing the Dems from successfully rigging the midterms. If the GOP can seize the House — even without the Senate — the Biden regime’s most nefarious plans for gun confiscations and a civil war revolt are sent back to the drawing board. For this reason, voting for GOP candidates is critical to saving America, even as much as we are all fed up with the RINOs and the jellyfish spines of conservative lawmakers who seem utterly incapable of doing anything useful when they gain power.

In addition, many mainstream news publishers have seen enough of the lawlessness of the Democrats to start sounding the alarm. The WSJ, incredibly, is now calling out the FBI for its unjustifiable raid on Mar-a-Lago, as it seems the radical deep staters on the Left have gone too far even for Wall Street. After all, even the WSJ knows that a civil war or martial law is bad for markets, and as much as the WSJ pushes the mainstream narrative on almost everything (vaccines, Ukraine, etc.), it has obviously come to realize that if we don’t stop this lawlessness by the Democrats, whatever free market foundation still surviving in America is likely to be obliterated.

Tyranny is bad for business, in other words. Especially when you know where this is going: Price controls for food and fuel, followed by government seizure of private producers, resulting in full-blown fascism / communism as the government seizes the means of production and plunged America into a Venezuela-like collapse scenario, run by authoritarian tyrants who answer to anti-human globalists.

Many in the mainstream who have been anti-Trump for the last six years are now suddenly realizing that the Democrats aren’t going to stop at destroying Trump… they’re going to destroy America! Thus, they must be stopped simply out of a concern for self-preservation.

So the good news is that the most nefarious plans of the radical Marxists aren’t guaranteed to succeed. There are powerful forces now lining up against them, which is precisely why they’re pulling a “Hail Mary” false flag attempt to demonize conservatives and seize even more federal power under the next declared emergency. Critically, gun owners, Trump supporters and Christians need to stay calm and refuse to be cajoled into acts of violence. If they stay calm and resist the violence, the Biden regime ends up burying itself under corruption and fraud, and the American people have a real chance at restoring their constitutional republic.

