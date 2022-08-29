FLASH SALE: Get a 3-Month-Supply of long-term storage food for $647, VERY limited-time offer.
IMPORTANT: The failing intelligence deep state regime is desperately trying to save itself by provoking an armed uprising that can be blamed on conservatives and Trump supporters. They need this revolt to bury the damning facts that are now emerging about the FBI’s election interference (Hunter Biden’s laptop), covid vaccines killing people (the dead bodies are becoming too numerous to ignore) and the shocking truth about the engineered collapse of food, energy and supply chains worldwide. (People will starve and freeze this winter, all across western nations.)
The people are waking up like never before, which means the deep state must try to invoke more violence than ever before. This is why the narrative is being promulgated that claims conservatives are “semi-fascists,” even though the real fascism comes from the radical Left that rigged the election, destroyed America’s economy with covid lockdowns and shattered the First Amendment by ordering Big Tech to censor all dissenting views.
Now, the deep state wants to bait Americans into an armed, violent uprising. They’re got the tools to achieve it, too, since deep state jerk-offs are, in fact, master baiters. The coming indictment of President Trump is part of the provocation scheme designed to whip up the American people into an emotional state of revolt. And if that’s not enough, my sources tell me Democrats are making a highly organized attempt to rig the 2022 midterms and maintain control over both the House of the Senate, after which gun confiscation laws will be passed and signed into law to further provoke American conservatives into an attempted uprising.
It is critical that We the People do not fall for the provocations. Violence is what the regime wants to provoke, which means violence is exactly what we must reject. This is a time for all real Americans to “go Gandhi” against the corrupt establishment and demand the dismantling and banishing of this authoritarian, Marxist system of selective prosecutions and government-sponsored terrorism that has been weaponized against American conservatives.
Don’t get caught unprepared as things go south. Order a case of five life-saving antibiotics prescribed directly to you by board certified physicians. Use promo code “RUCKER10” for $10 off. Having an emergency supply of antibiotics is crucial before the crap hits the fan.
CLAIM: IRS agents plan to arrest and prosecute Americans for failure to pay new “assault weapons” taxes
Over the weekend, I was told from a reliable, embedded source that the Democrats, if they hold the House and Senate, plan to pass new “assault weapons” legislation that would require nationwide registration and tax payments for each rifle (or pistol capable of holding more than 10 rounds) that a person owns. If this passes, anyone obeying the new law would effectively violate their own Fifth Amendment rights by testifying against themselves via registration of their firearms. Failure to register or pay new firearm taxes would result in one of the new 87,000 IRS agents visiting your home and arresting you at gunpoint for “tax evasion.” (This explains the need for 87,000 new IRS agents and why they need to be trained in the use of “deadly force” against the American people.)
This effort is not designed to actually confiscate all the guns, I’m told, but rather to anger the American people so much that they revolt against the government, thereby creating the chaos that the regime needs to declare an active insurrection and invoke a form of martial law that would see US troops operating on the streets of America.
Essentially, the Biden regime is trying to “J6” half the country and throw as many conservatives, Christians and pro-2A people as possible into gulags and death camps (formerly known as “quarantine camps” under covid, of course). The regime is merely one crisis away from pulling this off.
Remember that Democrats project all their own evil intentions onto their political opponents. When Democrats claim that conservatives are “a threat to democracy,” it’s because Democrats are trashing democracy. (They rigged the 2020 election with ballot stuffing mules, after all.) When they claim conservatives are violent, it’s because radical Leftists are violent. (Antifa, anyone?) When they claim conservatives don’t value children, it’s because Democrats themselves want to mutilate and murder children via transgender surgeries and abortions.
Every accusation the Democrats hurl at conservatives is actually a description of their own dark intentions.
The coming October false flag – can it be stopped?
In addition to the warnings described above — which would take place after the midterm elections — there’s a new warning emerging about an October surprise false flag attack that’s being engineered to portray conservatives and gun owners as violent terrorists. The media narrative is already being put into place on this, as you may have noticed, and the FBI is running a Whitmer-style false flag plot to recruit disenfranchised conservatives and make them the patsies in a large-scale bombing or shooting of some kind that will be tailor made for CNN and the media to push the final “conservatives are terrorists” narrative.
Nobody is better at plotting and carrying out large-scale acts of terrorism in America than the FBI itself, which of course masterminded the 1993 Twin Towers bombing, the Oklahoma City bombing, the Waco affair (with the help of the ATF) and the 9/11 attack in NYC. The FBI was behind each of them, running the ops, recruiting the “terrorists” and providing intelligence, hardware and technical assistance to carry out the attacks.
This new false flag attack is likely to be carried out just in time to strongly affect the early November midterm elections, and the staged terrorism event will be used as justification to arrest as many conservative podcasters (Gavin McInnes, anyone?), social media influencers and anyone to whom some level of “revolt” talk can be attributed. The First Amendment be damned, the Biden regime is going to say that any conservatives who merely expressed disagreement with the Biden regime are by definition guilty of yelling fire in a crowded theater and subject to arrest, even if they had nothing at all to do with whatever event unfolds.
That’s the mega-false flag event that’s being planned, I’m told. At the same time, there still exist white hat forces inside the FBI, DOJ, Pentagon, police forces, law enforcement, etc., who have a real shot at frustrating or even halting this effort. There’s a civil war right now inside the FBI and the Pentagon (both), and with each passing day, more and more government agents are realizing if they don’t get on the side of freedom and the rule of law, they will watch their own country go down in flames in the coming chaos. The worst deep state actors are rapidly running out of friends, and it is notable that even J6 wasn’t able to be pulled off like they had hoped. It fizzled. And the same may happen with the October surprise being planned. (Let us pray for peace and wisdom so that all those who are able to see can discern the truth about what’s happening and thereby help stop it.)
Improved election integrity in multiple states is also a positive factor
Notably, nearly two dozen US states have passed laws improving election integrity since the stolen 2020 election, and this may be a decisive factor in preventing the Dems from successfully rigging the midterms. If the GOP can seize the House — even without the Senate — the Biden regime’s most nefarious plans for gun confiscations and a civil war revolt are sent back to the drawing board. For this reason, voting for GOP candidates is critical to saving America, even as much as we are all fed up with the RINOs and the jellyfish spines of conservative lawmakers who seem utterly incapable of doing anything useful when they gain power.
In addition, many mainstream news publishers have seen enough of the lawlessness of the Democrats to start sounding the alarm. The WSJ, incredibly, is now calling out the FBI for its unjustifiable raid on Mar-a-Lago, as it seems the radical deep staters on the Left have gone too far even for Wall Street. After all, even the WSJ knows that a civil war or martial law is bad for markets, and as much as the WSJ pushes the mainstream narrative on almost everything (vaccines, Ukraine, etc.), it has obviously come to realize that if we don’t stop this lawlessness by the Democrats, whatever free market foundation still surviving in America is likely to be obliterated.
Tyranny is bad for business, in other words. Especially when you know where this is going: Price controls for food and fuel, followed by government seizure of private producers, resulting in full-blown fascism / communism as the government seizes the means of production and plunged America into a Venezuela-like collapse scenario, run by authoritarian tyrants who answer to anti-human globalists.
Many are struggling in this economy. My family is among them. Please support what we’re doing here and help us to continue to spread the truth Americans need to read and hear.
Many in the mainstream who have been anti-Trump for the last six years are now suddenly realizing that the Democrats aren’t going to stop at destroying Trump… they’re going to destroy America! Thus, they must be stopped simply out of a concern for self-preservation.
So the good news is that the most nefarious plans of the radical Marxists aren’t guaranteed to succeed. There are powerful forces now lining up against them, which is precisely why they’re pulling a “Hail Mary” false flag attempt to demonize conservatives and seize even more federal power under the next declared emergency. Critically, gun owners, Trump supporters and Christians need to stay calm and refuse to be cajoled into acts of violence. If they stay calm and resist the violence, the Biden regime ends up burying itself under corruption and fraud, and the American people have a real chance at restoring their constitutional republic.
Get the full analysis on all this and more in today’s Situation Update podcast via Brighteon.com: Brighteon.com/97f41b27-effc-4312-9d4b-eeaf77fd6cf2
Discover more information-packaged podcasts, raw intel reports and interviews each day: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/HRreport
Follow me on:
- Brighteon.social: Brighteon.social/@HealthRanger (my breaking news gets posted here first)
- Telegram: t.me/RealHealthRanger (breaking news is posted here second)
- Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@healthranger
- Gettr: GETTR.com/user/healthranger
- Parler: Parler.com/user/HealthRanger
- Rumble: Rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport
- BitChute: Bitchute.com/channel/9EB8glubb0Ns/
- Clouthub: app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/naturalnews/posts
- Join the free NaturalNews.com email newsletter to stay alerted about breaking news each day.
- Download my current audio books — including Ghost World, Survival Nutrition, The Global Reset Survival Guide and The Contagious Mind — at:
- https://Audiobooks.NaturalNews.com/
- Download my new audio book, “Resilient Prepping” at ResilientPrepping.com – it teaches you how to survive the total collapse of civilization and the loss of both the power grid and combustion engines.
- NATURAL NEWS
About the Author
Mike Adams (aka the “Health Ranger“) is a best selling author (#1 best selling science book on Amazon.com called “Food Forensics“), an environmental scientist, a patent holder for a cesium radioactive isotope elimination invention, a multiple award winner for outstanding journalism, a science news publisher and influential commentator on topics ranging from science and medicine to culture and politics. Follow his videos, podcasts, websites and science projects at the links below.
Mike Adams serves as the founding editor of NaturalNews.com and the lab science director of an internationally accredited (ISO 17025) analytical laboratory known as CWC Labs. There, he was awarded a Certificate of Excellence for achieving extremely high accuracy in the analysis of toxic elements in unknown water samples using ICP-MS instrumentation. Adams is also highly proficient in running liquid chromatography, ion chromatography and mass spectrometry time-of-flight analytical instrumentation. He has also achieved numerous laboratory breakthroughs in the programming of automated liquid handling robots for sample preparation and external standards prep.
The U.S. patent office has awarded Mike Adams patent NO. US 9526751 B2 for the invention of “Cesium Eliminator,” a lifesaving invention that removes up to 95% of radioactive cesium from the human digestive tract. Adams has pledged to donate full patent licensing rights to any state or national government that needs to manufacture the product to save human lives in the aftermath of a nuclear accident, disaster, act of war or act of terrorism. He has also stockpiled 10,000 kg of raw material to manufacture Cesium Eliminator in a Texas warehouse, and plans to donate the finished product to help save lives in Texas when the next nuclear event occurs. No independent scientist in the world has done more research on the removal of radioactive elements from the human digestive tract.
Adams is a person of color whose ancestors include Africans and American Indians. He is of Native American heritage, which he credits as inspiring his “Health Ranger” passion for protecting life and nature against the destruction caused by chemicals, heavy metals and other forms of pollution.
Adams is the author of the world’s first book that published ICP-MS heavy metals analysis results for foods, dietary supplements, pet food, spices and fast food. The book is entitled Food Forensics and is published by BenBella Books.
In his laboratory research, Adams has made numerous food safety breakthroughs such as revealing rice protein products imported from Asia to be contaminated with toxic heavy metals like lead, cadmium and tungsten. Adams was the first food science researcher to document high levels of tungsten in superfoods. He also discovered over 11 ppm lead in imported mangosteen powder, and led an industry-wide voluntary agreement to limit heavy metals in rice protein products.
In addition to his lab work, Adams is also the (non-paid) executive director of the non-profit Consumer Wellness Center (CWC), an organization that redirects 100% of its donations receipts to grant programs that teach children and women how to grow their own food or vastly improve their nutrition. Through the non-profit CWC, Adams also launched Nutrition Rescue, a program that donates essential vitamins to people in need. Click here to see some of the CWC success stories.
With a background in science and software technology, Adams is the original founder of the email newsletter technology company known as Arial Software. Using his technical experience combined with his love for natural health, Adams developed and deployed the content management system currently driving NaturalNews.com. He also engineered the high-level statistical algorithms that power SCIENCE.naturalnews.com, a massive research resource featuring over 10 million scientific studies.
Adams is well known for his incredibly popular consumer activism video blowing the lid on fake blueberries used throughout the food supply. He has also exposed “strange fibers” found in Chicken McNuggets, fake academic credentials of so-called health “gurus,” dangerous “detox” products imported as battery acid and sold for oral consumption, fake acai berry scams, the California raw milk raids, the vaccine research fraud revealed by industry whistleblowers and many other topics.
Adams has also helped defend the rights of home gardeners and protect the medical freedom rights of parents. Adams is widely recognized to have made a remarkable global impact on issues like GMOs, vaccines, nutrition therapies, human consciousness.
In addition to his activism, Adams is an accomplished musician who has released over fifteen popular songs covering a variety of activism topics.
Click here to read a more detailed bio on Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, at HealthRanger.com.
Find more science, news, commentary and inventions from the Health Ranger at:
- Brighteon.com:
Brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
- Diaspora: (uncensored social network)
Share.NaturalNews.com
- GAB:
GAB.com/healthranger
- Podcasts:
HealthRangerReport.com
- Online store:
HealthRangerStore.com
- #1 Bestselling Science Book Food Forensics:
FoodForensics.com
- iTunes:
itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-health-ranger-report/id1063165791
- SoundCloud:
Soundcloud.com/healthranger
- Health Ranger’s science lab
CWClabs.com
- Health Ranger bio
HealthRanger.com
TruthWiki.org
- Search engine:
Webseed.com
Most “Conservative” News Outlets Are on the Big Tech Teat
Not long ago, conservative media was not beholden to anyone. Today, most sites are stuck on the Big Tech gravy train.
I’ll keep this short. The rise of Pandemic Panic Theater, massive voter fraud, and other “taboo” topics have neutered a majority of conservative news sites. You’ll notice they are very careful about what topics they tackle. Sure, they’ll attack Critical Race Theory, Antifa, and the Biden-Harris regime, but you won’t see them going after George Soros, Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, or the Deep State, among others.
The reason is simple. They are beholden to Big Tech, and Big Tech doesn’t allow certain topics to be discussed or they’ll cut you off. Far too many conservative news outlets rely on Google, Facebook, and Twitter for the bulk of their traffic. They depend on big checks from Google ads to keep the sites running. I don’t necessarily hold it against them. We all do what we need to do to survive. I just wish more would do like we have, which is to cut out Big Tech altogether.
We don’t get Google checks. We don’t have Facebook or Twitter buttons on our stories. We don’t have a YouTube Channel (banned), an Instagram profile (never made one), or a TikTok (no thanks, CCP). We’re not perfect, but we’re doing everything we can to not owe anything to anyone… other than our readers. We owe YOU the truth. We owe YOU the facts that others won’t reveal about topics that others won’t tackle. And we owe America, this great land that allows us to take hold of these opportunities.
Like I said, I don’t hold other conservative sites under too much scrutiny over their choices. It’s easy for people to point fingers when we’re not the ones paying their bills or supporting their families. I just wish there were more who would make the bold move. Today, only a handful of other major conservative news outlets have broken free from the Big Tech teat. Of course, we need help.
The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8
Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:
- NOQ Report
- Conservative Playlist
- Truth. Based. Media.
- Freedom First Network
- Based Underground
- Uncanceled News
- American Conservative Movement
- Conservative Playbook
- Our Gold Guy
We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.
Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.
While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:
- MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- ZStack: Improve your immune system with the Z-Stack protocol or rejuvenate your body from vaccines or shedding with Z-DTox by Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.
- OurGoldGuy: Tell them JD sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- MyPatriotSupply: Stock up on long-term food, survival gear, and other things that you’ll need just in case things don’t recover and we keep heading towards apocalypse.
We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).
Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.
Thank you and God Bless,
JD Rucker
Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn