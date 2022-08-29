Sir James Bevan, the head of the UK Environment Agency, has said Brits should stop being “squeamish” about drinking sewage water.

Sir James, who has chaired the Environment Agency since 2015, argued that despite being “perfectly safe and healthy,” drinking treated sewage water is “unpopular,” and “not something many people fancy” while writing in The Sunday Times,

As the UK is suffering droughts, mostly in England and Wales following a summer with record breaking heat, he argued that people must “change the way they think about water,” and “treat it as a precious resource, not a free good.”

Drinking water directly from sewage treatment plants would help protect the UK’s water supply, he argued. A number of “toilet-to-tap” systems are already being planned in the UK: by 2030, water could be treated, dumped back into rivers, and then extracted downstream to be processed as drinking water. In case you were wondering how they would top ‘going hungry is a good thing’ and ‘just wear jumpers’… https://t.co/LvoJGhJK2c “We need to remember where [water] comes from: when we turn on the tap, what comes out started in a river, lake or aquifer,” Sir James wrote. “The more we take, the more we drain […]