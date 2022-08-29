A senior FBI official in the bureau’s Washington field office is out after coming under congressional scrutiny for suspected political bias in handling the investigation of Hunter Biden.

The Washington Times is reporting that Timothy Thibault, an assistant special agent in charge, was forced to leave his post over accusations by GOP Senators that he undermined the Hunter Biden probe.

Mr. Thibault was seen exiting the bureau’s elevator on Friday. He was escorted by two or three “headquarters-looking types,” according to the Times. Thibault who was at the FBI for more than 25 years was recently placed on leave while an investigation was launched.

FBI Director Chris Wray told the Senate after being informed of possible bias said:

“I should say that when I read the letter that describes the kinds of things that you’re talking about, I found it deeply troubling.

“I feel very strongly, and I have communicated consistently since I started as director, that our folks need to make sure that they’re not just doing the right thing, that they’re doing it in the right way and that they avoid even the appearance of bias or lack of objectivity,” Wray said.Wray said of the accusation the FBI downplayed the Hunter Biden […]