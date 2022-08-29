FLASH SALE: Get a 3-Month-Supply of long-term storage food for $647, VERY limited-time offer.
A senior FBI official in the bureau’s Washington field office is out after coming under congressional scrutiny for suspected political bias in handling the investigation of Hunter Biden.
The Washington Times is reporting that Timothy Thibault, an assistant special agent in charge, was forced to leave his post over accusations by GOP Senators that he undermined the Hunter Biden probe.
Mr. Thibault was seen exiting the bureau’s elevator on Friday. He was escorted by two or three “headquarters-looking types,” according to the Times. Thibault who was at the FBI for more than 25 years was recently placed on leave while an investigation was launched.
FBI Director Chris Wray told the Senate after being informed of possible bias said:
“I should say that when I read the letter that describes the kinds of things that you’re talking about, I found it deeply troubling.
“I feel very strongly, and I have communicated consistently since I started as director, that our folks need to make sure that they’re not just doing the right thing, that they’re doing it in the right way and that they avoid even the appearance of bias or lack of objectivity,” Wray said.Wray said of the accusation the FBI downplayed the Hunter Biden […]
Read the whole story at slaynews.com
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We just launched a GiveSendGo page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker