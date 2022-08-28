Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s PAC has pulled $ million of its ad dollars out of Arizona, leaving Blake Masters to fend for himself ahead of the November election.

The Senate Leadership Fund, McConnell’s powerful PAC, will pull $8 million out of Arizona, underscoring the anti-establishment nature of Trump-endorsed Masters’s insurgent campaign against Democrat incumbent U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly.

The news, broken by Politico, comes amid an ongoing feud between McConnell and 45th President Donald Trump, who heavily supported Masters during the primary. Polls currently show Masters behind Kelly, and the incumbent Democrat has raised $40 million compared to Masters’ $18 million. Senate Republicans’ primary super PAC is canceling nearly $10 million in ad reservations, raising questions about the party’s commitment to Blake Masters, its Senate nominee in the Copper State. https://t.co/6MALS6T1uU Kelly has benefited from the Democratic machine in Arizona while serving the remainder of John McCain’s term in office, and is made more popular by his previous career as an astronaut, though his complete adherence to Joe Biden’s agenda combined with an energized electorate has some pundits convinced Masters campaign will still be victorious.

The powerful Senate Republican’s PAC, The Senate Leadership Fund, “is one way McConnell has been able […]