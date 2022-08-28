FLASH SALE: Get a 3-Month-Supply of long-term storage food for $647, VERY limited-time offer.

A fight between two young women in a convenience story in Queens turned into a hit-and-run that left an innocent bystander dead.

Milton Storch, 59, was sitting on his walker minding his business when he was killed by this uncaring maniac. According to NY Daily News:

A 59-year-old man sitting on a Queens sidewalk died in a hit-run crash when a woman aiming her car at someone else mowed him down instead, police said.

Milton Storch was seated on his walker outside a deli on Beach 20th St. near New Haven Ave. in Far Rockaway around 7:18 a.m. Saturday when two women, one 27 and the other 26, got into an argument that turned violent.

The angry 27-year-old got behind the wheel of her Honda sedan and gunned the engine, apparently in hope of running down her adversary, said police. Video showed a passenger also getting into the car.

Here’s the footage. WARNING: VERY GRAPHIC VIDEO THAT SHOWS THE MOMENT OF IMPACT:

NEW YORK — A man with a walker was killed Saturday when a woman got into a vehicle and jumped a curb during a fight in Queens. The woman is still at large. pic.twitter.com/QGaXrdLzzi — D. Scott @eclipsethis2003 (@eclipsethis2003) August 28, 2022

Here’s the report from CBS New York:

This is the type of thoughtless behavior that stems from radical leftist policies. When people believe they will not be held accountable, they will disregard anything as inconsequential, even human life. This hideous criminal is almost certainly only worried about herself right now.