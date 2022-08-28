FLASH SALE: Get a 3-Month-Supply of long-term storage food for $647, VERY limited-time offer.
An anti-Russia resolution has received less than 33% support from the United Nations member countries as the Ukraine hysteria wears off. Only 58 of the 193 member nations support the resolution that blasts Russia for their so-called invasion of Ukraine. This is way down from the number of countries that united to castigate the Russians back in March over their actions in Ukraine.
The Ukrainian envoy to the United Nations, Sergey Kislitsa, pushed the resolution on Wednesday. They also featured an address from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, once considered to be the greatest hero for freedom on the planet, and statements from other Western countries. But this time, the propaganda did not work.
Big League Politics has reported Russia’s advancement even with a great deal of foreign intervention bolstering the Ukrainians: “ 5 months into Russia’s special military operation, Russia forces have largely brought the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine under their control.
Now, there’s speculation that Russia may have broader territorial ambitions in Ukraine. Tyler Durden of ZeroHedge cited “provocative” comments Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov made on July 20, 2022.
