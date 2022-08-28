FLASH SALE: Get a 3-Month-Supply of long-term storage food for $647, VERY limited-time offer.

Future NFL Hall-of-Famer Aaron Rodgers made waves last year when he caught Covid-19 and revealed he had not taken the jabs. He was mercilessly attacked for his stance on the injections and lambasted for catching the disease.

As it turned out, he caught it from a “vaccinated” player, but that’s a detail the vaxx-nannies don’t mention.

On Joe Rogan’s show, Rodgers unloaded on the NFL and the tactics they used to try to pressure players for the sake of virtue signaling a high percentage of jab-adoption. Watch this clip [adult language warning]:

Aaron Rodgers teeing off on NFL vax stooges is fantastic. Rodgers, Kyrie and Djokovic all being crushed for their covid shot opinions by the media and then ending up 100% correct has most of the sports media coronabros totally shook: pic.twitter.com/1A2gz9Pvzf — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 28, 2022

Rodgers said, “We’re going to virtue signal and say, ‘Look how righteous our league is — we have 95% compliance.'”

Rogan noted the use of the word “compliance.”

The NFL sent “experts” around to gaslight as many players as possible. Such tactics have been done by other companies in an effort to fight “disinformation” about the vaccines. As it turned out, the “disinformation” was mostly accurate. As I noted on Twitter:

Here's what they said was disinformation: ✔️The jabs are not effective at stopping the spread of Covid-19

✔️They can have adverse reactions, including death

✔️They do not prevent hospitalization or death

✔️The spike proteins last a long time in the body All are now proven true. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) August 28, 2022

Here’s the extended clip from Rogan.

As Clay Travis noted, Aaron Rodgers, Kyrie Irving, and Novak Djokovic have all been attacked for not submitted to the jabs like the rest of the sheep. They are quickly being proven to be the smartest men in their sports.