FLASH SALE: Get a 3-Month-Supply of long-term storage food for $647, VERY limited-time offer.

Since the fall of Roe v. Wade, the abortion debate has taken up far more space in the feeble minds of the clinically woke. Baby-murder advocates ruined a “Family Night” with a local baseball team just hours before the first pitch was to be thrown.

The reason is absurd. There were complaints that the sponsors included two pro-life organizations. According to Fox News:

The Rocky Mountain Vibes were slated to host Family Night during their game on Friday, but due to objections to two organizations partnering on the event, the team canceled. Save the Storks, one of the sponsors, said in a Facebook post that UCHealth, the health system company behind the Vibes’ stadium’s name, “was behind this shut down.”

However, the Vibes themselves said in a statement to Fox News that it was solely their decision to cancel.

Don’t get caught unprepared as things go south. Order a case of five life-saving antibiotics prescribed directly to you by board certified physicians. Use promo code “RUCKER10” for $10 off. Having an emergency supply of antibiotics is crucial before the crap hits the fan.

“While we value all our sponsors and ticket holders, they do not make decisions regarding the nature of our post-game entertainment, or groups that come out to our stadium to raise awareness for their causes. The Vibes made this decision after seeing the proposed assets from the partner in question because they felt that the partner would hinder the team’s mission in providing fun and affordable family entertainment. Any statement placing blame on any outside party for cancelation of tonight’s events is inaccurate. The Vibes made this decision internally and stand by their choice.”

According to Outkick, Save the Storks is calling on people to demand refunds:

“We were delighted when the Rocky Mountain Vibes team came to us and asked if we could partner for Family Night. Now we are extremely disappointed and confused by this decision of the owners of the franchise and corporate owner of the UCHealth Park,” Save the Storks president Diane Ferraro said in a statement. “UCHealth is a company that says they offer care for women and families but is shutting down a night specifically intended for them.”

Ferraro also announced that their promotion of the family night event had driven over 3,000 ticket sales. After the team cancelled, she recommended that anyone who bought in support of her organization ask for refunds and not attend the game:

“We are encouraging our supporters to request refunds for their tickets and not attend an event that no longer welcomes families.”

For the Rocky Mountain Vibe to be so adamantly opposed to families that they are willing to cancel a game over sponsors is indicative of how outrageously the radical left has infected sports and other entertainment industries.