Around 900 Queensland school workers will have their pay reduced as a disciplinary measure for not receiving the experimental Covid “vaccines.” Their Department of Education has announced that unvaccinated teachers will have their pay reduced for 18 weeks.
The state department confirmed that teachers, teacher aides, administration staff, cleaners, and school officers would be punished for failing to comply with the health requirement. Staff could see their weekly pay docked by between $25 and $90.
The department claims that the penalties are “individualized” based on the worker’s “circumstances.” The left-wing-run department claims the school workers have been ”non-compliant with the lawful direction from their employer enforcing the Chief Health Officer’s direction to be vaccinated against COVID-19”.
It also claims reducing workers’ pay is “not an uncommon” way to punish school workers for disciplinary breaches, and the move affects just one percent of the teacher workforce.
“School staff were given ample opportunity to follow the lawful direction or provide evidence as to why they should be exempt from the direction since the vaccination requirements were announced in November 2021,” the statement read.
Staff who have refused to be injected with the experimental gene therapies have been able to return to work after a mandate was
