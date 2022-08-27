(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File) New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, who has earned a lot of negative attention for an expensive trip to Paris on the taxpayers’ dime and for appearing to come to the defense a carjacker in court, is the subject of a recall petition filed at the Secretary of State’s office Friday.

Cantrell, a Democrat currently presiding over a major crime wave in the city as well as a dwindling police force, did not issue any comment herself but her office released a statement Friday evening.

“The mayor is working 24 hours a day, seven days a week to solve the problems of the city,” director of the Mayor’s Office of Communications, Gregory Joseph, said in a statement to local media.

State recall rules are that a recall petition must collect the signatures of at least 20 percent of the eligible voting population, which will then be verified by the registrar of voters. In New Orleans, that means the petition needs at least 53,000 valid signatures, according to WDSU in New Orleans . Once the signatures are validated, Cantrell will have an opportunity to appeal before the recall election is put on the ballot. The petition was filed by community […]