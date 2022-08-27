FLASH SALE: Get a 3-Month-Supply of long-term storage food for $647, VERY limited-time offer.
Editor’s Note: We have warned that the food crisis is coming for several months. We were actually late to the game on these warnings, but many are still not heeding them. This is a serious situation with multiple points of failure happening in the “perfect storm” of food crises. If you have the means and the space available, we strongly recommend getting as much long-term storage food as possible so you don’t end up in the government’s future breadlines. Here’s the article by Arsenio Toledo…
The ongoing drought in California is keeping over half a million acres of farmland from being utilized.
According to data released by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), there are more than 531,000 acres of unplanted land in California. This constitutes a 36 percent increase from the amount of unplanted land in the state a year ago.
Around a fifth of the unplanted land is fallow – or land that is deliberately left unplanted to help rejuvenate the soil for the next planting season. The rest of the unplanted land is a result of natural disasters such as the ongoing drought. (Related: California’s untilled fields set to double amid water crisis in the state.)
Don’t get caught unprepared as things go south. Order a case of five life-saving antibiotics prescribed directly to you by board certified physicians. Use promo code “RUCKER10” for $10 off. Having an emergency supply of antibiotics is crucial before the crap hits the fan.
The USDA data reflects how many California farmers are struggling to procure enough water to irrigate their crops as major government water projects supplying their water remain lacking as the drought in the Western United States continues into its third year.
Aaron Smith, professor of agricultural economics at University of California, Davis noted that the crops most affected by the water crisis are water-intensive field crops like rice and cotton, which have been declining for years in the state.
The decline in farmland utilization in California comes as production of certain crops like wheat and corn all over the country is expected to decline due to drought conditions, contributing to food price inflation.
Unplanted land to continue doubling each year the drought continues
The USDA’s report has three different categories for unplanted land: fallow, idle and prevented. The latter category refers specifically to land that can’t be used due to natural disasters, including drought.
In 2020, there were 74,200 acres of prevented land. In 2021, that increased by more than double to 188,800 acres of prevented land. In the latest report, the acres of prevented land once again doubled to 384,200 acres. Experts warned that if drought conditions persist, the number of acres of prevented land could once again double next year.
Analysts further noted that the estimated number of unplanted land is likely based on reports by farmers and only representative of the current crisis, which strongly suggests that the water crisis is much worse.
“When we look at the drought’s impact on agriculture, it’s not only the producers, the farmers that are impacted,” said Navdeep Dhillon, farm program chief for the USDA Farm Service Agency’s California office.
Dhillon noted that the increase in unplanted farmland across the state spells trouble also for harvesters, food processing and distribution centers, food delivery drivers and others.
According to the latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor, most of California remains in severe or worse drought conditions with no immediate relief in sight. About 17 percent of the state, mostly in the Central Valley region, is classified as being under “exceptional” drought conditions, indicating a very high risk of fire and water shortages.
“That’s going to mean less water available for agriculture in certain parts of the state, most likely,” said Smith. “We will see some reductions in land use and certainly, I would expect less alfalfa, rice, cotton and wheat, which have been declining anyway.”
Learn more about the many disasters affecting California at CaliforniaCollapse.news.
Watch this video from “Geoengineering Watch” speculating that the unprecedented drought affecting the Western United States may be caused by geoengineering.
Support Ultra-MAGA Patriot Mike Lindell (and us!). Buy from MyPillow with promo code “JDR” at checkout or call 800-862-0382.
This video is from the channel Galactic Storm on Brighteon.com.
More related articles:
- White House announces devastating water cuts for Arizona and Nevada while making sure California keeps its current allotment.
- Spaghetti sauce prices to increase due to reduced tomato yields amid California water crisis.
- Cost of water in California hits all-time high amid enduring drought that threatens cities, massive agriculture industry.
- Food supply THREAT: If California cuts off water to farms, ALL of America will face food shortages.
Sources include:
Will America-First News Outlets Make it to 2023?
Things are looking grim for conservative and populist news sites.
There’s something happening behind the scenes at several popular conservative news outlets. 2021 was bad, but 2022 is proving to be disastrous for news sites that aren’t “playing ball” with the corporate media narrative. It’s being said that advertisers are cracking down, forcing some of the biggest ad networks like Google and Yahoo to pull their inventory from conservative outlets. This has had two major effects. First, it has cooled most conservative outlets from discussing “taboo” topics like Pandemic Panic Theater, voter fraud, or The Great Reset. Second, it has isolated those ad networks that aren’t playing ball.
Certain topics are anathema for most ad networks. Speaking out against vaccines or vaccine mandates is a certain path to being demonetized. Highlighting voter fraud in the 2020 and future elections is another instant advertising death penalty. Throw in truthful stories about climate change hysteria, Critical Race Theory, and the border crisis and it’s easy to understand how difficult it is for America-First news outlets to spread the facts, share conservative opinions, and still pay the bills.
Without naming names, I have been told of several news outlets who have been forced to either consolidate with larger organizations or who have backed down on covering certain topics out of fear of being “canceled” by the ad networks. I get it. This is a business for many of us and it’s not very profitable. Those of us who do this for a living are often barely squeaking by, so loss of additional revenue can often mean being forced to make cuts. That means not being able to cover the topics properly. Its a Catch-22: Tell the truth and lose the money necessary to keep telling the truth, or avoid the truth and make enough money to survive. Those who have chosen survival simply aren’t able to spread the truth properly.
We will never avoid the truth. The Lord will provide if it is His will. Our job is simply to share the facts, spread the Gospel, and educate as many Americans as possible while exposing the forces of evil.
To those who have the means, we ask that you please donate. We have options available now, but there is no telling when those options will cancel us. We just launched a new GiveSendGo page. We also have our GivingFuel page. There have been many who have been canceled by PayPal, but for now it’s still an option. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker