Source: 1st Battalion 34th Regiment – Always Forward!/Facebook A National Guard member who was only 17 years old died after she collapsed while participating in military training at Fort Jackson in South Carolina last weekend.
Pennsylvania Army National Guard Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon, who was training at Fort Jackson reportedly with her twin sister Brianna, died on Thursday after suffering an undisclosed medical episode during physical training on August 20.
“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of PFC Alyssa Cahoon,” according to a Facebook post from the battalion. “She passed away last night, 25 August 2022, with her family by her bedside.”
According to the Army, Alyssa was sent to a hospital off-post for treatment by Fort Jackson Emergency Medical Services, where she died five days later.
“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family members and teammates of the deceased soldier,” US Army Training Center and Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis said in a statement .
“We are providing every comfort and assistance that we can to all involved.”The United States Army is investigating the death of Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon.Alyssa Cahoon from Pennsylvania Army National Guard together with her twin Brianna were featured on a post from […]
