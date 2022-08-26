FLASH SALE: Get a 3-Month-Supply of long-term storage food for $647, VERY limited-time offer.
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee One of the first things that Charlie Crist did when he won the Democratic primary for the governor’s race in Florida was to step in it big time by insulting Floridians who might support Gov. Ron DeSantis. He told them he didn’t want their vote and claimed they had “hate in their heart.” He then dug the hole deeper with his hilarious praise of Joe Biden which isn’t going to go over well in Florida.
But Crist wasn’t finished stepping in it yet. He attacked DeSantis, “I’m not one to use those sort of strong words, unless they’re true… He’s a barbaric, wannabe dictator.” It’s hard to get someone more wrong than Charlie Crist.
One of the things that makes Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis such a perfect candidate is that, unlike Charlie Crist, he has a pitch-perfect natural response. When he was asked what he thought of Crist calling him a dictator, his response was gold, especially the dismissive little smiling head shake movement at the beginning. Reporter to Governor DeSantis: “[Charlie Crist] says you’re a dictator. How do you respond to that?” — DeSantis War Room (@DeSantisWarRoom) August 25, 2022 “Over the last couple of years, you […]
