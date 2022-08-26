FLASH SALE: Get a 3-Month-Supply of long-term storage food for $647, VERY limited-time offer.
You can’t know what’s in it, and you can’t know why you can’t know what’s in it.
That’s the message the FBI and Joe Biden’s Department of Justice is sending the American people with their extremely heavily redacted affidavit regarding their raid on President Donald Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago.
DOJ and FBI are so corrupt that they're redacting their reasons for redactions in their justification for raiding a U.S. president's home.
However much contempt you have for these lawless agencies, it's not nearly enough. pic.twitter.com/dUCOqiYVfP
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 26, 2022
The little tidbits of reasoning they allowed to be released are so minuscule, they might as well have said they weren’t going to release anything.
“In short, the government has well-founded concerns that steps may be taken to frustrate or otherwise interfere with this investigation if facts in the affidavit were prematurely disclosed,” they concluded without giving a hint about what they were actually describing.
It’s ludicrous.
This is the government's memo explaining the reason they had to make redactions the Affidavit explaining why they raided a former president's home.
As you can see, it explains so much. pic.twitter.com/KNs8KbROAn
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 26, 2022
The message from the FBI isn’t just “we aren’t saying anything.” The real message is, “We hate the American people and therefore we have no intentions of allowing anything to leak out that would allow us to be held accountable to them.”
